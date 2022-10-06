2022-10-07

The construction method of space building facilities has been changed. It was changed from direct construction in the former colony to factory construction, and can be towed by the fleet. Increase settlements and commodity production. Now you can build settlements and use the explored settlement warehouse to upgrade the settlements. The new settlements can produce all kinds of goods for trade. The new Trade Center space station is used to sell or resell goods.

4)Add pirates. Colonies with weak defenses have a certain probability of being attacked by pirates.

5)Trim some music sound effects.

This update may cause damage to the old archive. It is recommended that you start with a new game.