Palallel update for 6 October 2022

V1.02a - Character cursor precision improved & some levels tweaks

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved cursor precision to avoid issues when multiple buttons/elements stack.
  • Resize some simple buttons on MID & bonus levels
  • Scaled up some sprites on MID levels

