 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

F1® Manager 2022 update for 6 October 2022

McLaren Strategists Face Off! | CHALLENGE THE GRID | F1® Manager 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9668874 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

From the Monday of a race week, all the the way to the chequered flag on Sunday, F1® Manager 2022 players face similar challenges to the ones real F1® teams have to overcome. So, what happens when one of those teams looks to apply their skills to the game?

We went to the incredible McLaren Technology Centre to give the McLaren F1® Team - including Director of Strategy & Sporting Randy Singh, and Senior Principal Race Engineer Tom Stallard - an F1® Manager 2022 challenge!

In this video, two teams of McLaren strategists look to guide their team to a strong result at the Italian Grand Prix, handling car development, practice sims, qualifying runs, and all the strategic calls on race day.

F1® Manager 2022 is available now on Steam!

Changed depots in dev_development_mainline branch

View more data in app history for build 9668874
Depot 1708521
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link