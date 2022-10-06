Update 0.6.3.1

New Features

Particle Effect Performance

All relevant particle effects have been converted to GPU based particles instead of CPU based. This should lead to a big performance increase when a lot of particle effects are on the screen. This should also fix some of the stuttering when certain effects are triggered. This moves tasks where the CPU is bad at to the GPU which can handle a lot more particles and free up potential CPU bottle necks.

Player Camera

The player camera now uses a new interpolation method which should lead to much more fluent camera movement. With the new camera position interpolation method we now have the possibility to decide in which step of the game loop we want to update the position leading to less jittery movements since its now synced to the rendering time step.

Player Light

Replaced bloom/glow effect by adjusted player lighting which overall leads to less blurriness. Player light now has a colour gradient which adds nice colour tones to the environment.

Player light source is now also reduced in brightness when starting coop mode to prevent blown out colours when both players are near each other. It reverts back when ending the coop mode.

Improvements

Added slight sharpening effect which should make up for the blur that comes with the FXAA antialiasing.

Ground tutorial font now has outlines to increase readability.

Bugfixes

Fixed wrong displayed projectile damage in stats window.

Fixed camera movement jumps on loading a new scene.

Fixed blown out colours on lightning staff.

Thanks to everyone providing helpful feedback, which is what drives the development forward! You are invited to join our discord and participate in the ongoing development of Striving for Light!

