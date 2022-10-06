 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bounty of One update for 6 October 2022

Hotfix 0.10 (1)

Share · View all patches · Build 9668835 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Italian language not selectable from Steam properties
  • Fixed a bug with local score tab UI in wide screens
  • Fixed a bug where previous choices affected next choices with the same seed

Changed files in this update

Depot 1968731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link