- Fixed Italian language not selectable from Steam properties
- Fixed a bug with local score tab UI in wide screens
- Fixed a bug where previous choices affected next choices with the same seed
Bounty of One update for 6 October 2022
Hotfix 0.10 (1)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
