Update 1.10 - Test server update #1

New weapon Spawns

Added a chance for the Caldwell Conversion Uppercut and the Sparks Pistol to the Tower and world spawns.

Progression changes

Caldwell Pax unlocks at Rank 30 (previously Rank 58)

Sparks LRR unlocks at Rank 32 (previously Rank 30)

Deception category unlocks at Rank 1 (previously rank 32)

_Developer Note:

After the recent changes with Update 1.10, moving some of the more competitive choices to an earlier point in the progression pushed some items further through the unlock progression. The Pax was one item that fell victim to this. Based on feedback from the community, we have decided to move the Pax to an earlier point in the progression._

Hunter

The health regeneration cooldown will no longer be reset once the “poison” effect wears off and health regen will begin instantly.

Gameplay

Stalker Beetle

The Stalker Beetle can no longer block the extraction timer when close to extraction points.

_Developer Note:

We want to thank everyone for the feedback they have provided so far.

We wanted to acknowledge that we have heard your feedback around the ability to block extractions and understand that its current implementation has too much potential to cause frustrating scenarios. We will consider bringing this ability back in a more readable, constrained and balanced way in the future.

Please make sure to keep all the feedback coming, it really helps us a lot with new additions like this./i]

Fixed an issue where swapping a consumable for the Beetle could cause inventory issues.

Fixed an issue that resulted in having to press the key twice to enable Darksight after leaving the beetle view (only in instances where Darksight is not bound to E).

Fixed a bug that caused the Berthier to not appear when using the “Bulletgruber” filter.

Fixed a bug that allowed barricaded doors to be destroyed instantly under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug that allowed the Stalker Beetle to be hidden inside the extraction boat.

Fixed a bug that resulted in no damage or effects being dealt to Hunters when a Beetle was detonated on the ground.

In some cases, looting a pistol from an enemy hunter can result in the weapon not working as intended (invisible barrel or being unable to shoot or melee with the looted weapon).

In these instances, you will need to switch back to your original weapon, as the looted pistol will no longer function as intended.

[i]Developer Note:

We understand that introducing an issue like this can be quite frustrating, but we currently are working on the fix and will have it implemented before the release of Update 1.10 on the live servers.

We have decided to go ahead with this test update rather than wait for the fix as we have several stability fixes that should resolve some crashing issues that have been encountered. Pushing these fixes to the test server will allow us to validate them as quickly as possible so that we can ensure the stability of the update before it is released to the live servers._