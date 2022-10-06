 Skip to content

Our Life: Beginnings & Always update for 6 October 2022

Our Life 1.6.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

Thank you to everyone who has played the Derek DLC, and thank you for the feedback on it, too. We've released a patch to solve some problems people were having. Mainly, there were issues if you loaded an older save in the middle of Step 2 and did the Derek events. And sometimes Soiree wouldn't count as completed for the Derek DLC even when you did the event, so Derek's version of Step 4 couldn't unlock. There were also small typos/visual errors that were fixed up along the way.

One occasional issue that's more personal device based is that sometimes the Derek DLC, or any other DLC, installs but the main game doesn't register recent updates. We've now added in a pop-up to let players know if they end up in a situation where their DLCs are current but the base of Our Life is out-dated. DLCs can only work properly if the core of the game has all of its new changes/additions as well.

If there's anything we missed, just let us know!

