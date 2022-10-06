Patch 1.13h - More Bug Fixes!

Hello all! Thanks to your feedback and reports, we fixed a few issues in the game!

Here are the changes in this patch:

North

Resized Kiclumsy objective trigger zone, preventing a soft lock if the player exited the zone or the game after finishing Kiscribe minigame.

West

Fixed softlock state occurring if the player quit the game without saving after Kilearn's first dialogue in the West Residence.

Added a failsafe for players with a softlocked save due the issue mentioned above.

General

Fixed visual bug when triggering ending cutscene while in Electric mode.

Corrected typos in English & French text.

Pressing F6 on the keyboard unlocks the cursor completely. Pressing it again hides it.

As always, we thank you for your support and all the nice messages we received :yellow_heart: If you haven't yet left a review on Steam, it would mean a lot to us if you do! If you are playing the game on Steam and have run into issues, please reach out and we'll see what we can do to help.

Thank you so much for your support!

Squeak squeak,

Lucie & Alex 🐭⚡