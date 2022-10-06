Legend Bowl - Patch (October 6, 2022)

📢 Hey Legend Bowlers!

Here's a minor update to clean up a couple of items in the game. Enjoy!

Chain gang no longer comes out at end of qtrs.

Fixed issue where team would come out in kneel formation and run clock out at end of 1st and 3rd quarters.

Player overall formula updated to give more weight to STR vs SKL for lineman.

Team records added to pause menu during franchise games.

Updated patch notes link.

Patch Version 1.0.3.3