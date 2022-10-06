 Skip to content

Legend Bowl update for 6 October 2022

Legend Bowl - Patch (October 6, 2022)

Legend Bowl - Patch (October 6, 2022)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

📢 Hey Legend Bowlers!

Here's a minor update to clean up a couple of items in the game. Enjoy!

  • Chain gang no longer comes out at end of qtrs.
  • Fixed issue where team would come out in kneel formation and run clock out at end of 1st and 3rd quarters.
  • Player overall formula updated to give more weight to STR vs SKL for lineman.
  • Team records added to pause menu during franchise games.
  • Updated patch notes link.

Patch Version 1.0.3.3

