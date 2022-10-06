Patch Notes 1.0.9

Hey everyone!
We're continuing to fix some of the bugs that we've seen reported from launch. One main thing that we've fixed that a lot of you have been experiencing is the controller issues! It took us a while to find the issues but we've finally got it fixed. Please let us know if you are still experiencing issues. You can report bugs either through the Discussion boards here on Steam or in our Discord.
Added/Fixed
- Fixed bug where fire crossbow was not shooting arrows
- Added splash screen for Freedom Games
- Changed fonts for Spanish, French, Portuguese
- Fixed Controller support
Changed files in this update