Alcyon Infinity update for 6 October 2022

Big Gameplay Update 0.5.4.1

Big Gameplay Update 0.5.4.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Enemy AI now makes a first pass before shooting (no more wall of bullets without warning)
  • Combo emptying is now paused when taking a crystal
  • Fixed Krusore twin guns de-syncing
  • Worked on the Destination Random generator, won't give the same destinations twice if possible
  • Reworked AI to shoot better
  • Lowered enemy Burst progression
  • Lowered alpha of the Shield (to be less intrusive when upgraded)
  • Lowered the amount of crystals spawned by the Boss (unbalanced the whole scoring)
  • Buffed Frigate missiles upgrade
  • Buffed Creditor shotgun upgrades

