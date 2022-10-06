- Enemy AI now makes a first pass before shooting (no more wall of bullets without warning)
- Combo emptying is now paused when taking a crystal
- Fixed Krusore twin guns de-syncing
- Worked on the Destination Random generator, won't give the same destinations twice if possible
- Reworked AI to shoot better
- Lowered enemy Burst progression
- Lowered alpha of the Shield (to be less intrusive when upgraded)
- Lowered the amount of crystals spawned by the Boss (unbalanced the whole scoring)
- Buffed Frigate missiles upgrade
- Buffed Creditor shotgun upgrades
Alcyon Infinity update for 6 October 2022
Big Gameplay Update 0.5.4.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Dépôt : Alcyon Infinity PC Depot 914932
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update