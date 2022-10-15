 Skip to content

Slayer update for 15 October 2022

Small Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Aimer
Added a keybind to aim your ranged attacks more precisely

Optimization
Removed redundant systems

