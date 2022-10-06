Hotfix v0.19.11.0 for Hoist the Sails

Hello everyone!
We've just released a fix to address problems spotted following yesterday's release: mod downloading issues and some old campaigns becoming blocked by crush depth due to the addition of submarine tiers. We're sorry for the trouble and hope these fixes let you carry on with your old saves as usual!
v0.19.11.0
- Fixed some old campaign saves being impossible to continue due to the new submarine upgrade restricions.
- Fixed "update all mods" button doing nothing in the Workshop menu.
- Fixed inability to create mod lists that include Workshop mods.
Changed files in this update