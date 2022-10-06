 Skip to content

manaCompiler update for 6 October 2022

Update 1.3.7

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Codec changes for better Windows cross-compatibility (this might help running in Win8 and Win11)

  • Minor fixes to Toggler, Switch and Roll objects.

  • Minor fixes to UI.

