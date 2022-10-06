-
Codec changes for better Windows cross-compatibility (this might help running in Win8 and Win11)
Minor fixes to Toggler, Switch and Roll objects.
Minor fixes to UI.
manaCompiler update for 6 October 2022
Update 1.3.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
manaCompiler macOS Depot 1836382
