Fixed crash when a player left a game while it had spells still active in the level
Fix for rare desync between players after halftime in Sabotage
Fixed bug where the wrong title would be displayed in the player inspector for players without titles
Wands Alliances update for 7 October 2022
Release notes 1.1 -> 1.1.1
