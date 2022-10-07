 Skip to content

Wands Alliances update for 7 October 2022

Release notes 1.1 -> 1.1.1

Build 9667983

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed crash when a player left a game while it had spells still active in the level
Fix for rare desync between players after halftime in Sabotage
Fixed bug where the wrong title would be displayed in the player inspector for players without titles

