Hotfix 0.2

Hello Animal Lovers!

-Fixed fatal error where the tablet was querying our inventory was also trying to find the destroyed actor.

-Pedestrians have been optimized.

-Added auto save.

-Tablet design has been renewed.

-Added map application to tablet.

-Removed the triangle (back) and square (close) buttons on the bottom of the tablet.

-The tablet and all windows are closed with their own keys. They can now also be closed with the ESCAPE key.

-General optimization has been done and performance has been increased.

-A notice text has been added to the upper right corner when your cargo arrives.

-Accessory and food sales stand in Stand Market was moved to the top of the list.

-Optimized multiple selection and placement in animals. (For example, you can select multiple Electric Yellow and Acei fish and place them in the aquarium. The first selected fish in the multiple selected list, if it is the Electric Yellow, will place all the Electric Yellows and send the Acei to the depot, and in the upper right notice window will notify which fish sent to the depot.)

IMPORTENT NOTE: If you encounter any unwanted behaviour in your current save after this update, you may have to start a new game. We are sorry about any inconviences.