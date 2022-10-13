Patch - October 2022

Greetings, terraformers!

[incoming transmission]

...calculating dangerous satellite trajectories.

...Risk of satellite impact: low.

...Commencing approach.

[End of transmission]

Patch notes – 1.4.3.12243

Main menu glitch shouldn’t appear ingame anymore.

“Reconnection” popup won’t stick to the screen if the connection is properly restored.

The ingame chat messages won’t be sent to the main room chat anymore if connection is weak.

Hellas and Ocean tiles colour adjustment for better readability.

No more settings reset after updates.

Greeneries not usable on Noctis City tile anymore.

“Add a friend” flow changes.

No more soft locks from the popup after multiple disconnections.

No more UI overlap during the card picking phase.

Counting badges now works properly for cards having several badges.

No more “numbers only” issue in the Colour selection menu.

No more glitch during the Prelude phase if the player rescales the game window on PC/Mac.

Cards: No more Aquifer Pumping #187 and Water Import from Europa #012 issues (let us know if it works properly!) No more issue with Mining Expedition #063 when no player has Plants to be removed. No more Ecological Zone #128 glitch when selecting any card. “Cars in hand UI” functioning normally after using Business Contacts #111, Invention Contest #192, Protected Valley #174… Corporation’s icons are not upside down when using Land Claim #066 anymore. No glitchy highlight around Land Claim #066 asset. No more glitch when an AI plays Search for life #005. Robinson Corp #086: can’t play its action before playing Prelude cards anymore. Robotic Workforce #086 should be playable to copy Research Network #P28.

Tutorial issues fixed: Notifications on tutorial parts won’t appear anymore when the parts are finished. In part 2, only one tile is highlighted to demonstrate positioning. In part 3, the player actually cannot buy a card when the game says he can’t.

Small AI fixes.

Various localization and credits updates.

Asmodee Digital logo has been replaced by Twin Sails logo in the launch sequence and in the Credits.

The DLC store should be working normally on Android.

Massive UI rework on mobile, for more consistency. If some issues appear, let us know!

The “Sell cards"/"Discard cards” now look the same on mobile.

On Steam, the “More games” button now leads to the proper page.

Known bugs

Connectivity issues can create inconsistencies and soft locks in multiplayer games. Try to relaunch the game, it should be OK if it does. If it doesn’t, the game is probably lost for good, unfortunately. If it happens, please do send us the corresponding logs.

Colour selection can sometimes malfunction, several playing having the same colour ingame.

About logs

Log files have been improved with more information that will help us fix more issues: PC and Android users, don’t hesitate to share your save (when the game is local) and logs files when reporting a bug.

Files are located here on PC:

%userprofile%\AppData\LocalLow\LuckyHammers\Terraforming Mars\Player.log

Local save game files:

%userprofile%\AppData\LocalLow\LuckyHammers\Terraforming Mars\Saves\LocalGameSave

And on Android:

GGPInternal storage > Android > data > com.asmodeedigital.terraformingmars > files > Saves > LocalGameSaves