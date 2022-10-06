natsuno-kanata ver1.1.6 released

natsuno-kanata ver1.1.6 is now available.

The main contents of the update are as follows

[Contents]

Four types of "protection parts" have been added, which give weapons the trait of "toughness".

Added items that can be bartered with Meglu.

[Added functionality]

Added the ability to specify the number of items to be crafted if multiple items can be crafted.

[Bug Fixes]

Some text has been corrected.

Fixed an issue where the remaining number of times of the "Sturdy" trait of a weapon would decrease even when there was no ammunition.

[Adjustments]

Some text has been adjusted.

The number of items requested and the number of items rewarded in some "request notes" have been adjusted.

