- Fixed never ending 'waiting for opponent' in multiplayer
- Fixed bad collision in some multiplayer dungeons
- Other minor fixes
Warhammer Quest: Silver Tower update for 20 October 2022
v2.1004
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Warhammer Quest: Silver Tower Content Depot 1584981
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update