Warhammer Quest: Silver Tower update for 20 October 2022

v2.1004

Share · View all patches · Build 9667575 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed never ending 'waiting for opponent' in multiplayer
  • Fixed bad collision in some multiplayer dungeons
  • Other minor fixes

Changed files in this update

Warhammer Quest: Silver Tower Content Depot 1584981
  • Loading history…
