Patch 0.10 : A daily challenge

Hello Outlaws,

Like every two weeks, here is the new update.

This week, it will be a relatively short update. Let's put our cards on the table, we are busy with administrative tasks and this requires a lot of time and resources in addition to the work we do on Bounty of One (As a reminder, our team only has two members, Bumpty and I, Kobal ). However, it's a blessing in disguise, once this charge is done, we can ensure some security for ourselves and focus on the progress of the game and, later, on other projects. On top of that, we've continued to develop content for more ambitious updates to come.

Despite this, we have not remained iddle, a new mode is now available, the Daily Struggle (the classic mode is now called "Bounty Hunted"). In this new mode, every day a hero and a new seed will be randomly selected and you, the players, will be able compete with others to achieve the highest score on it. No black market upgrades are accessible here, prepare for a real challenge if you want to climb the leaderboard! Haven't unlocked all the characters yet? No problem, in this mode you have access to all the champions and their weapons.

In addition to this new mode, we're adding a new item and reworked the balance of a few legendary items that were too strong for some and too disappointing for others.

We've also made sure the game is now fully compatible with the Steam Deck. For those who have one, I hope you will enjoy it.

We also took the opportunity to add a new language, Italian. Thanks to Piedone93 for his help in translating the game!

That's all for today, you will find the list of changes below.

Enjoy!

Content

New game mode

Daily Struggle



- Sorry, I had the best score on this one, I couldn't resist -

New object

Pong:

[spoiler] Your projectiles now bounce off the edges of the screen (Maximum 2 times). Reduces your attack speed by 30%.[/spoiler]

Gameplay and quality of life

Added Italian translation

Adjusted Steam Deck compatibility

The spawn position of enemies is now also saved in the seed

Balancing

Sherrifken: Attack speed reduction: -40% -> -30%

Three is the Magic Number (Triple Shot): Attack speed reduction: -30% -> -40%

Nitro'crit: Explosion damage: 25% -> 40%

Nitro'crit: Damage reduction: -0% -> -30%

Epic Dash and Ability cooldown reduction upgrade: -20% -> -15%

Troubleshooting

"Hotfixes" during version 0.9

Fixed an issue where Natoko couldn't move after a dash

Resolved an issue where Adrenaline effect would not trigger at half max health.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from having a score above 500,000.

Resolved an issue where the game would freeze when obtaining the "Tequila" item (Portuguese version)

Bug fix for version 0.10