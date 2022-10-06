 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Blink God update for 6 October 2022

Blink God Update 1.17

Share · View all patches · Build 9667427 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

update

Change menu drone to Muriel

The drone that played the role of menu in the existing game has been changed to Muriel.
In addition to settings, you can talk to Muriel to return to the campfire or quit the game.
We will continue to add more interactive menus and features in the future.
In the tutorial only, the menu drone appears instead of Muriel.

Add chat log

Added a chat log window to the left wrist that records conversations that occur during the game.

Fix localization

Fixed the translation not working properly in the localized text.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1911401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link