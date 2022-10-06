Blink God Update 1.17

Change menu drone to Muriel

The drone that played the role of menu in the existing game has been changed to Muriel.

In addition to settings, you can talk to Muriel to return to the campfire or quit the game.

We will continue to add more interactive menus and features in the future.

In the tutorial only, the menu drone appears instead of Muriel.

Add chat log

Added a chat log window to the left wrist that records conversations that occur during the game.

Fix localization

Fixed the translation not working properly in the localized text.