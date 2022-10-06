Patch 0.06b - The Hunter and Improvements

Based on your feedback we've added a lot of polish and improvements to some aspects of the game. There's been many improvements to the games mechanics and there's also a new way for the infection to hunt astronauts, an humanoid entity called 'The Hunter'.

Bugfixes:

Fixed a random crash caused by the Events.

Fixed crash caused by tabbing out or pausing the game during death animation or mission finish.

Fixed de-sync caused by tabbing out or pausing the game during death and mission finish.

Fixed the UV mapping on some ship interior sections.

Fixed missing collision for the broken elevator decoration.

Fixed missing collision for airlock.

Fixed floating large cabin decoration.

Fixed some issues in the level generator, now it will allow for ‘Tiny’ sized ships.

Fixed large rooms not being generated by the level generator.

Fixed fire not spreading.

Fixed fire effects spawning at the wrong location client-side.

Fixed various small netcode issues.

Fixed infection monster not roaming during an hunt, when having no target available.

Polish:

Infection monster now starts at zero speed when hunting, speeding up slowly over time to normal speed, to give players more reaction time for hunts.

Things like temperature and power more strongly affect the infection strength and speed now.

Fire in the ship may aggravate the infection monster, causing it to hunt.

The infection monster now only moves at full speed during an hunt when it has a line-of-sight to the target player.

The infection monster now makes different sounds when it is roaming during an hunt (i.e. it lost its target).

Infection types are slightly more diversified in their behavior, abilities and (de)buffs.

Oxygen Scrubber infection can now only use its teleport ability when the oxygen level in the ship is high enough.

Changed the Reprogrammer keys, since some keyboard layouts make using the Reprogrammer very hard with Insert, Home, etc.

Optimized some of the collision meshes.

Fire now grows & heats up the area whilst there is enough oxygen, if the oxygen in the area is low (due to leaks or life support being off) the fire will extinguish.

Adjusted fire effects.

Added fire sound effects.

Adjusted smoke effects to fill up the interior more.

Adjusted the rank calculation from XP, players need exponentially more XP per rank but the values got too big at higher ranks so this has been scaled to be much less grindy. Beware that your rank may change slightly.

Changed the PDA stats screen to be more readable and have more information. New information includes the oxygen pressure in the area you are standing in and how many glowsticks you have left.

Changed the PDA evidence, tool & weapon screens to be more readable. Added navigation hints too.

Revised the PDA tool & weapon instruction texts.

Changed the screen in the airlock to have basic instructions for how to play the game.

Difficulty rank is now Amateur, Easy, Medium, Hard with the rank value after in brackets.

Ship size is now ‘Ship Type’ with the various ship classes with the size after in brackets.

Added a new ship size/type for extra small ships.

Fixed reflection on the Reactor Core screen in the Tutorial, which made it hard to read the text.

Added a Store and Leaderboard teasers to the lobby and removed the old couch.

Made the main menu font slightly bigger to make it more readable.

The Hunter:

The infection has taken on a new form, build from its previous victims, to hunt down new prey: The Hunter. A physical manifestation of the infection, humanoid and very deadly.

The Hunter behaves very differently from its counterpart. Unlike its brethren it cannot move through the environment and has to find its way through the ships hallways towards its target. It can be stopped by doors, but beware that it can open powered doors.

However: it is much more relentless when it finds a target, running at them at inhuman speed so it can attempt to rip apart their victim’s spacesuit to invade their body with the infection.

Do not get caught.

Airlock Tools & Weapons redesign:

The Tool & Weapon shelves in the airlock needed to be changed, to give (new) players a better overview of their equipment and to discern which Tool/Weapon is which. It also needed to allow for multiple of the same equipment so that bigger teams have more to work with (we noticed a third or fourth player was often the ‘third wheel’, having nothing to do).

So the airlock section has been redesigned to solve these issues.