- [Function optimization] Added the function of illustration book in the map interface
- [Numerical adjustment] The default artifact of the mage, Blood Drinking Blue Medicine, has been changed from losing 2 HP to restore the same amount of mana of the current chapter to: for every 1 HP lost, gain 1 mana
- [Numerical adjustment] Weakness against the enemy has been increased from 1 turn to 2 turns
- [Value adjustment] The number of continuous rounds of bloodthirsty is increased by 1 round on the original basis
- [BUG fix] Fix store bug
- [Bug Fix] Solve the problem of the spider action card round in Chapter 2
- [Bug Fix] In duo mode, in one's turn, the death of the character you are operating will cause the bug to be stuck.
- [BUG fix] In the two-player mode, if one of your own units is killed in battle, when you exit the game at this time, the save file will not be deleted, but will only be forced to become 1 drop of blood
- [Bug Fix] In the two-player mode, when the leader is killed, there will be a chaotic bug in the settlement interface
- [Bug Repair] In the settlement interface, put the gold coins on the far left to prevent the card keywords on the left from being blocked
- [Bug Fix] Move the skill information prompt box in the center to the left, and placing it in the middle will block the main view.
- [BUG fix] Fixed the card round bug
- [Bug Repair] Fixed the bug that the Mage and Void Walker could not use the adventure-card storage function
- [Bug Repair] Fixed the bug that card consumption and values were not updated in time
- [Bug Fix] The value of synthetic cards is not tripled
- [BUG fix] BOSS is interrupted during the casting process, and the same skill will be used all the time
MetaCard：The Turing Test update for 6 October 2022
V0.6.10-BUG fix update
