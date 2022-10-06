Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered v1.1006.0.0 Patch Notes

Hey everyone,

Today we are releasing a patch for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered with a focus on performance improvements, several new features, and bug fixes.

We identified a performance degradation issue that could occur on some hardware configurations when raytracing is enabled. This was caused by allocation contention between ray tracing job threads, that could result in stuttering after playing the game for a while. We have implemented changes to prevent this from happening. Our thanks goes out to the players that helped us identify the issue by providing logs and captures!

Intel XeSS is now available in the Display Settings menu. This temporal upscaling technology can be used to improve performance and works with both Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA GPUs. We have also updated AMD FSR to version 2.1.1 and will be adding NVIDIA DLSS 3 in a future patch soon. We also made changes to the video memory budgets, to allow the game to use more VRAM.

This update also adds the option to link your Steam and PlayStation Network accounts. Doing so in this game, gives you access to the Resilient Suit and Concussive Blast Gadget and you'll be granted 2 skill points. You will also receive the latest news, updates and offers from PlayStation Studios games on PC or PlayStation platforms. Account linking is optional and access to the unlocked items is only available while the accounts are linked. If you already unlocked the items and have acquired the maximum number of skill points, you will not unlock any extras.

Furthermore, this patch contains changes to improve the visual quality of ray-traced reflections and visual fixes for certain cinematics when viewed in 32:9 aspect ratio. This update also addresses a bug that could cause crashes when entering minigames on some hardware configurations.

Release Notes

Added support for Intel XeSS upscaling technology.

Updated AMD FSR to version 2.1.1.

Made changes to address performance degradation when raytracing is enabled.

Changed VRAM budgets to allow for more video memory usage.

Added Connect to PSN option in the menu.

Fixed a bug that could cause the screen to turn black when switching to DLAA after DLSS had been set to Ultra Performance mode.

Fixed corruption in ray-traced reflections at low render resolutions when screen space reflections are also enabled.

Reduced flicker in ray-traced reflections when DLSS or DLAA is enabled.

Fixed corruption in ray-traced reflections on Intel ARC GPUs.

Minor visual fixes for some cinematics in 32:9 aspect ratio.