Update 1.4 Official Announcement + Beta Release?

After a micro hiatus while I am silently working away, oh boy do I have some good news for you!

As previously mentioned, a new update is set to be released this month for An Uninvited Guest.

This update will release on the 25th of October, featuring the new WASD movement mode.

The 25th is a while away, however, I'm wanting to try something new...

The update will be available early for anyone who wishes to try it out before the official release.

It will be able to be played through a beta branch on the steam client. The branch will be an early build so it is expected to have bugs that may impact user experience.

When will the beta branch be available to the public you say?

No better time than RIGHT NOW!!!!

Navigate to An Uninvited Guest and find the beta opt-ins window. Use the code below to get first-hand access to the update!!

Code - SPOOKYSEASON

Here's a brief run-down of the update so far:

WASD movement added. Movement mode can be chosen from the main menu.

The player is now allowed to enter the upper floors during the intro. This should allow easier discovery and exploration before The Guest enters

Renamed cupboard key to closet key to avoid confusion with kitchen cupboards

The intro could be skipped earlier than intended. This has been resolved

It would be most helpful if you would let me know of any bugs encountered in the beta, or any other ideas that you have!

Thank you very much, enjoy!!!

-Blnk Dev