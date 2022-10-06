 Skip to content

Tastemaker update for 6 October 2022

Devblog 28

Devblog 28

This week I focussed on making TasteMaker more fun and easy to learn. I feel that the current tutorial is boring and does not do a good job at explaining all the mechanics. My plan is to completely remove the tutorial and incorporate it into the game.

Tooltips

Some UI elements will now show additional information when you hover your mouse over them. Creating this system took up most of my time this week because I wanted to make it as dynamic as possible, and because I ran into some technical issues. In the end I think that it was worth it because I can now add a new tooltip extremely fast. The system probably still needs some polishing and tweaking but I am quite happy with it.

Blocking Button

I also implemented a system that hides buttons and UI elements that are not relevant at that moment. The tutorial already had something like this, but I improved it and made it work across the entire game.

Small Changes

  • When a scenario’s challenge is finished, it will now be marked as such.
  • Small performance improvements
  • Lowered required profit for the Route 66 Hard challenge for 1000 to 750
  • Fixed ingredients sometimes not resetting upon delivery
  • Fixed some issues with the intro

