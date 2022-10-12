 Skip to content

Shredders update for 12 October 2022

Shredders Minor Update 1.37

Share · View all patches · Build 9667183 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Riders,

We just patched the Game to version 1.37

This patch fixes Sound effects in the Replay editor for all you creators out there.

Thanks and see you on the slopes,

The Shredders Team

