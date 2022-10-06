Stones Keeper Hotfix #5

Ahoy, Guardians!

You were waiting and we are delivering, another batch of Hotfixes and Balancing changes to make the experience even smoother. All tailored thanks to your input. But enough words here is the changelog for today's update:

Changelog:

Balancing

Complete overhaul of the balancing on the first difficulty level. Changes affect the majority of the missions.

UI/UX

The "Save" button has been removed from the "Save and Load" pause menu. To prevent erroneous overwriting of save files when the player is defeated on the global map.

We are working on something special that we will announce very soon. So stay tuned!

In the meantime do not forget that we are waiting for you to come chat with us on our Discord server. And don't forget to leave the review for the game

See ya!