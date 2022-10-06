Survival mechanics. Reworked weapons. New SFX | Update 0.4.0

Hi Deadsiders!
On October 6 at 01:00pm GMT /06:00am PDT, we begin to unwrap Update 0.4.0.
⚠️Warning:
During the patch deployment, servers may be temporarily unavailable. Game client update is required.
Update 0.4.0 is the next stage in the evolution of the game, bringing a number of changes and innovations, some of which will significantly affect the gameplay experience, as well as expanding some game features and adding new mechanics that develop the game's basic aspects, giving you more freedom in your choice of strategy and team tactics in battle.
What's new:
Changes to weapons:
- Weapon recoil changed
- Improved animations and camera behavior when shooting
- Weapon durability and degradation added
- Probability of weapon jams as a result of degradation added
- Ability to repair weapons on workbench and using repair kit
- Ability to disassemble weapons and salvage components for repairs
- Tool kits for repairing weapons added to event rewards
Fauna, hunting and cooking:
[table equalcells=0]
[tr]
[td][/td]
[td]The first species of fauna have been added to the game: wild ducks[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td][/td]
[td]Hunting mechanic added.[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td][/td]
[td]Cooking mechanic for food on the fire added.[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td] [/td]
[td]New item added: Decoy.[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td] [table]
[tr]
[th][/th]
[th][/th]
[th][/th]
[/tr]
[/table] [/td]
[td]New item added: Duck Meat[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
Drinking water collection mechanic:
[table equalcells=0]
[tr]
[td][/td]
[td]New item added: Army Flask[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td][/td]
[td]New base module added: Water Collector.[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td][/td]
[td]New item added: Polyethylene.[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td][/td]
[td]New drinking water collection mechanic using collector added.[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
Balance of bots and distribution of resources in the world changed:
- Distribution of canned food and water in the world changed and quantity increased
- Distribution of weapons changed
- Range of safe zone traders changed: food, grenades and some types of weapons will no longer be available for purchase
- Range of wandering traders changed: weapons added and prices corrected
- AI's arsenal of weapons changed
New and improved SFX:
- New gun handling sounds
- New firing sounds
- New sounds and reverberations in closed spaces
Level design:
- 15 new parking lots and campsites added all across the peninsula
- Level design of shorelines changed
QoL and other changes:
- Character state effects changed: when feeding and hydration parameters are at 90% or higher, regeneration and movement speed are increased
- HUD improved
- Parkour camera and use of taunts improved
Fixes:
- Numerous level design graphics and bugs fixed
- Lag in shooting in automatic mode with LKM spam
- Double shot sound when single shot fired
- Corpse location mark is not positioned by height
- Last strike of cartridge case doesn't display
- Firing and reloading are blocked when reloading weapon immediately after a shot
- Reloading while firing doesn't interrupt/cancel firing
- Weapon doesn't fire if cocked (LKM) if the barrel is no longer resting on an obstacle
- Bugs connected to removal of mods in storage fixed
- Shots across water generate visible VFX particles
- Move to inventory option doesn't work on corpses
- Sound of food jars being putting away plays too soon
- UI for eating/drinking overlays on UI for interacting with objects
- Crash from the server when moving while opening crates
We're already preparing for the launch of the next update and will share news with you very soon. Stay connected.
Bad Pixel
Changed depots in public_test_server branch