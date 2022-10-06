Survival mechanics. Reworked weapons. New SFX | Update 0.4.0

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi Deadsiders!

On October 6 at 01:00pm GMT /06:00am PDT, we begin to unwrap Update 0.4.0.

⚠️Warning:

During the patch deployment, servers may be temporarily unavailable. Game client update is required.

Update 0.4.0 is the next stage in the evolution of the game, bringing a number of changes and innovations, some of which will significantly affect the gameplay experience, as well as expanding some game features and adding new mechanics that develop the game's basic aspects, giving you more freedom in your choice of strategy and team tactics in battle.

What's new:

Changes to weapons:

Weapon recoil changed

Improved animations and camera behavior when shooting

Weapon durability and degradation added

Probability of weapon jams as a result of degradation added

Ability to repair weapons on workbench and using repair kit

Ability to disassemble weapons and salvage components for repairs

Tool kits for repairing weapons added to event rewards

Fauna, hunting and cooking:

Fauna, hunting and cooking:

[tr]

[td] [/td]

The first species of fauna have been added to the game: wild ducks

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

Hunting mechanic added.

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

Cooking mechanic for food on the fire added.

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

New item added: Decoy.

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [table]

[tr]

[th] [/th]

[th] [/th]

[th] [/th]

[/tr]

[/table] [/td]

New item added: Duck Meat

[/tr]

[/table]

Drinking water collection mechanic:

[table equalcells=0]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

New item added: Army Flask

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

New base module added: Water Collector.

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

New item added: Polyethylene.

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

New drinking water collection mechanic using collector added.

[/tr]

[/table]

Balance of bots and distribution of resources in the world changed:

Distribution of canned food and water in the world changed and quantity increased

Distribution of weapons changed

Range of safe zone traders changed: food, grenades and some types of weapons will no longer be available for purchase

Range of wandering traders changed: weapons added and prices corrected

AI's arsenal of weapons changed

New and improved SFX:

New gun handling sounds

New firing sounds

New sounds and reverberations in closed spaces

Level design:

15 new parking lots and campsites added all across the peninsula

Level design of shorelines changed

QoL and other changes:

Character state effects changed: when feeding and hydration parameters are at 90% or higher, regeneration and movement speed are increased

HUD improved

Parkour camera and use of taunts improved

Fixes:

Numerous level design graphics and bugs fixed

Lag in shooting in automatic mode with LKM spam

Double shot sound when single shot fired

Corpse location mark is not positioned by height

Last strike of cartridge case doesn't display

Firing and reloading are blocked when reloading weapon immediately after a shot

Reloading while firing doesn't interrupt/cancel firing

Weapon doesn't fire if cocked (LKM) if the barrel is no longer resting on an obstacle

Bugs connected to removal of mods in storage fixed

Shots across water generate visible VFX particles

Move to inventory option doesn't work on corpses

Sound of food jars being putting away plays too soon

UI for eating/drinking overlays on UI for interacting with objects

Crash from the server when moving while opening crates

We're already preparing for the launch of the next update and will share news with you very soon. Stay connected.





