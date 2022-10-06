Patch v8.3

Sorry New Game Forever score chasers! There was a bug were going beyond the second loop would create a separate leaderboard for each successive loop. This wasn't intended, instead there should be a single NGF leaderboard no matter how many times you loop. This is fixed now but unfortunately scores beyond loop 2 weren't being submitted to the correct leaderboard.
//other bug fixes
- Wandering Merchant traveller: Having a lot of relics when he appears could cause a game freeze.
- Some of the King's attacks weren't gaining the NGF damage multiplier.
- Rat Lightning Totem: If it was turned into a Slime then it would leave behind a phantom collision blocker.
Changed files in this update