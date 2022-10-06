 Skip to content

Boneraiser Minions update for 6 October 2022

Patch v8.3

Patch v8.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sorry New Game Forever score chasers! There was a bug were going beyond the second loop would create a separate leaderboard for each successive loop. This wasn't intended, instead there should be a single NGF leaderboard no matter how many times you loop. This is fixed now but unfortunately scores beyond loop 2 weren't being submitted to the correct leaderboard.

//other bug fixes

  • Wandering Merchant traveller: Having a lot of relics when he appears could cause a game freeze.
  • Some of the King's attacks weren't gaining the NGF damage multiplier.
  • Rat Lightning Totem: If it was turned into a Slime then it would leave behind a phantom collision blocker.

