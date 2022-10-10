Update 2.2.9.8251

Hello Polytopians!

We're releasing our changes that we tested in the beta! You can check out our write up on the changes by clicking here!

Changelog:

Adjusted Cloaks:

All units can now detect Cloaks

Cloaks get "Scout" and "Creep" ability

Adjusted Infiltration:

Improved design for detect and infiltration

Cities can only be infiltrated once per turn

Infiltration now causes damage to the defending unit

Daggers can spawn in the city if undefended

City's star production is stolen by the infiltrating player

Special Pirate ship for Daggers!

Adjusted Balance:

Explosion damage is reduced by 50%

No damage from Fungi

Ice Bank cap increased to 30

Reduced the amount of income when meeting tribe (1 less star per level)

AI is now better at trying to reveal Cloaks

You heal 4hp in ally territory (instead of 2hp)

Bug fixes: