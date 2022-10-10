 Skip to content

The Battle of Polytopia update for 10 October 2022

Update 2.2.9.8251

Hello Polytopians!

We're releasing our changes that we tested in the beta! You can check out our write up on the changes by clicking here!

Changelog:

Adjusted Cloaks:

All units can now detect Cloaks
Cloaks get "Scout" and "Creep" ability

Adjusted Infiltration:

Improved design for detect and infiltration
Cities can only be infiltrated once per turn
Infiltration now causes damage to the defending unit
Daggers can spawn in the city if undefended
City's star production is stolen by the infiltrating player
Special Pirate ship for Daggers!

Adjusted Balance:

Explosion damage is reduced by 50%
No damage from Fungi
Ice Bank cap increased to 30
Reduced the amount of income when meeting tribe (1 less star per level)
AI is now better at trying to reveal Cloaks
You heal 4hp in ally territory (instead of 2hp)

Bug fixes:
  • Fixed boats on ice being able to move on land
  • Allow destroying buildings with invisible enemies on them
  • Fixes to ELO
  • Fixed games with Nature Bunnies and ice getting stuck
  • Fixed algae - port interactions
  • Fixed startup crash on Steam related to gamepads
  • Fixed issue with adding players to pass and play
  • Various small UI fixes

