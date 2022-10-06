v1.3.1 Removed fog, re-balanced mini-game, improved level editor and bug fixes

I removed the fog from the missions. They didn't add anything to the gameplay, and only made the game look more muddy. By removing them, both the graphics clarity and game performance have improved.

The Fortify mini-game used to hand out cards to both the player and the AI opponent randomly. Although it was purely random, it also caused situations where the player would continuously draw defensive cards, even if the player tried to use an offensive strategy. I want the player to be able to use any strategy they wish to beat the AI opponent, so now all card types are distributed to the player equally. This guarantees that the player will always have a variety of card types, including ones that fit their strategy.

The level editor used a very minimal data description for convenience of sharing text levels online. The game engine would make guesses to complete all missing information, including the order in which guards patrol their waypoints. However, on request the level editor now allows the player to decide the order in which guards patrol their waypoints. The level editor remains compatible with previous levels.

I also included a number of small bug fixes. The most major bug was one where the player could knock out a guard, let it be revived by another guard, knock them out again, and as a result the player can no longer carry this guard. This situation rarely happens, but if the guard is the target, then the player could not complete the level.

In summary, the list of changes for v1.3.1 are: