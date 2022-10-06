-Make world lift constant no matter the orientation of the glider. Should help prevent the glider from entering a death rock.
-Reduce the world lift percent in the speedwing.
-Make harness carabiner / metal has more reflection.
Glider Sim update for 6 October 2022
Update 1.7.6_EarlyAccess: Hot Fix
