Glider Sim update for 6 October 2022

Update 1.7.6_EarlyAccess: Hot Fix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Make world lift constant no matter the orientation of the glider. Should help prevent the glider from entering a death rock.
-Reduce the world lift percent in the speedwing.
-Make harness carabiner / metal has more reflection.

