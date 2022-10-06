Hello new stuff is out today as well as general patch fixes.
Here is the Gist:
- 'Escape' and 'P' can now be used to Pause AND Un-Pause
- Fixed weird Jump sound issue
- Added Toy, VHS and Tech Item Categories
- Added 3 New Stores
- Added New Music Item Sprites
- Added New Toy, VHS and Tech Item Sprites
- Fixed Bug where players were able to Turn off all Albums on the Menu
- Added an Inventory complete with a Hot Bar and cool UI
- Numbers (1-5) or mouse wheel can be used to cycle Hot bar
- Added new Hot Bar Item Sprites
- Made the Vending Machine UI a bit nicer
Changed files in this update