Sunset Mall update for 6 October 2022

Patch #4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello new stuff is out today as well as general patch fixes.

Here is the Gist:

  • 'Escape' and 'P' can now be used to Pause AND Un-Pause
  • Fixed weird Jump sound issue
  • Added Toy, VHS and Tech Item Categories
  • Added 3 New Stores
  • Added New Music Item Sprites
  • Added New Toy, VHS and Tech Item Sprites
  • Fixed Bug where players were able to Turn off all Albums on the Menu
  • Added an Inventory complete with a Hot Bar and cool UI
  • Numbers (1-5) or mouse wheel can be used to cycle Hot bar
  • Added new Hot Bar Item Sprites
  • Made the Vending Machine UI a bit nicer

