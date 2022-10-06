Changelog v1.0.15

Warning: the changelog contains spoilers!

Shield energy consumption has been unified and reduced on average

Playable characters are now not subject to extra fatigue when hitting outside

Damage slightly increased for playable characters (+-5%)

Darkened background behind dialog boxes (better readability in help)

Accessibility - when camera is off, compass rotation does not work

Proofreading and text corrections

Sample videos sometimes flicker unpleasantly when navigating between help pages

Lothar's cape sometimes gets stuck and goes through the character

Chapter 2 Removed one wave of enemies from Rupert's path

Puota of Czastolowitz gets tangled up on arrival at the gate

Puota of Czastolowitz drives away from the conversation (CZ dub only)

After loading the game in the church at the beginning of the chapter, the roof is covered and you can't see inside

The knights in the player's retinue do not fight, or only partially

Chapter 4 Reduced time before Lothar starts talking about the secret passageway

The patrol groups move strangely

Added initial marker for hiding behind bushes

Reduced the number of crates blocking the door

Light shines through the wall in the palace dungeon

Now only three crates can be stacked from the floor

Chapter 5 - Added one extra health potion

Chapter 7 - The ability to ask Straw for help is now always active when the player has a waterskin

Chapter 8 - Reduced the first wave of enemies and added two extra smaller ones

Chapter 12 - Turned off battle shouts during battle