1428: Shadows over Silesia update for 6 October 2022

Changelog v1.0.15

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Warning: the changelog contains spoilers!

  • Shield energy consumption has been unified and reduced on average

  • Playable characters are now not subject to extra fatigue when hitting outside

  • Damage slightly increased for playable characters (+-5%)

  • Darkened background behind dialog boxes (better readability in help)

  • Accessibility - when camera is off, compass rotation does not work

  • Proofreading and text corrections

  • Sample videos sometimes flicker unpleasantly when navigating between help pages

  • Lothar's cape sometimes gets stuck and goes through the character

  • Chapter 2

    • Removed one wave of enemies from Rupert's path
    • Puota of Czastolowitz gets tangled up on arrival at the gate
    • Puota of Czastolowitz drives away from the conversation (CZ dub only)
    • After loading the game in the church at the beginning of the chapter, the roof is covered and you can't see inside
    • The knights in the player's retinue do not fight, or only partially

  • Chapter 4

    • Reduced time before Lothar starts talking about the secret passageway
    • The patrol groups move strangely
    • Added initial marker for hiding behind bushes
    • Reduced the number of crates blocking the door
    • Light shines through the wall in the palace dungeon
    • Now only three crates can be stacked from the floor

  • Chapter 5 - Added one extra health potion

  • Chapter 7 - The ability to ask Straw for help is now always active when the player has a waterskin

  • Chapter 8 - Reduced the first wave of enemies and added two extra smaller ones

  • Chapter 12 - Turned off battle shouts during battle

  • Chapter 13

    • At a certain resolution, the opening subtitle will split into two lines
    • Slightly reduced fog effect
    • Item highlight shows platforms that are not supposed to be seen

