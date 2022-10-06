Changelog v1.0.15

Warning: the changelog contains spoilers!
-
Shield energy consumption has been unified and reduced on average
-
Playable characters are now not subject to extra fatigue when hitting outside
-
Damage slightly increased for playable characters (+-5%)
-
Darkened background behind dialog boxes (better readability in help)
-
Accessibility - when camera is off, compass rotation does not work
-
Proofreading and text corrections
-
Sample videos sometimes flicker unpleasantly when navigating between help pages
-
Lothar's cape sometimes gets stuck and goes through the character
-
Chapter 2
- Removed one wave of enemies from Rupert's path
- Puota of Czastolowitz gets tangled up on arrival at the gate
- Puota of Czastolowitz drives away from the conversation (CZ dub only)
- After loading the game in the church at the beginning of the chapter, the roof is covered and you can't see inside
- The knights in the player's retinue do not fight, or only partially
-
Chapter 4
- Reduced time before Lothar starts talking about the secret passageway
- The patrol groups move strangely
- Added initial marker for hiding behind bushes
- Reduced the number of crates blocking the door
- Light shines through the wall in the palace dungeon
- Now only three crates can be stacked from the floor
-
Chapter 5 - Added one extra health potion
-
Chapter 7 - The ability to ask Straw for help is now always active when the player has a waterskin
-
Chapter 8 - Reduced the first wave of enemies and added two extra smaller ones
-
Chapter 12 - Turned off battle shouts during battle
-
Chapter 13
- At a certain resolution, the opening subtitle will split into two lines
- Slightly reduced fog effect
- Item highlight shows platforms that are not supposed to be seen
Changed files in this update