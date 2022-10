Share · View all patches · Build 9666716 · Last edited 6 October 2022 – 11:19:08 UTC by Wendy

Hi! Today we're releasing a small hotfix for an issue reported in the forums:

Bugfixes:

Fixed player getting pushed out of bounds by the door force field on Onslaught mode.

While we're at it, make sure to check out our newest game coming out soon, Army of Ruin:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1918040/Army_of_Ruin