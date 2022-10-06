Weekly Update 335: A sign from the Gods

Hold your head high and look into the sky so that the grace of the Forefather may fall upon you, Warrior! Signs began to appear in the night sky, and the earth trembled at times, torn with Gods anger. Columns of thick smoke mark the place where you can look for treasures from another world, so go brave one. Bring us shining iron from the heavens.

Greetings, Warriors!

This week, we are introducing the first of a few new events to be added to the game. “A sign from the Gods” is a new, repetitive event that takes place in the middle area of the map. During the event, you will be able to fight with other players for unique and limited resources, newly added to the game.

As always, we are delivering some Quality of Life improvements and Fixes in response to your feedback and reports. Among others, we have extended the time of day & night cycle, slowed down clouds, added water/waves SFXes across the shores, and made some optimization changes in various systems.

Find the details below, and please be careful with those meteorites.



_The screenshot’s authors were awarded. Blaze_Yemarys, Chris, KING MINOAS, and stigma – check your Ambers!!_

Short note from the developers:

_We’d like to take this opportunity here to thank our External Testers from across the community for their help in testing the “Brave New World” update and participating in its few days-long session on the Test Server. With a slight delay, but as we promised, we are rewarding over 15 players who contributed the most and helped us to polish the update before its release. Enjoy your ambers, and once again – thank you all for your support.

If you would like to become an external tester and take part in the test sessions of various new mechanics and changes, please join our official Discord and follow the general channels to get notified about the new test session._

Changelog v.0.9.9.6.3 Beta

New Event: “A sign from the Gods”

A sign from the Gods is a new roaming event suitable for small PVP groups of experienced players and an attractive, albeit risky, option for crafters. It encourages players to take part in hardcore PVP inside the lootzone.

When the event is about to start, a meteorite shows and flies through the sky, to fall somewhere on the center area of the map. The meteorite flies for 10 minutes, slowly reaching its destination, which can be determined by its flight path shortly before the impact.

After the meteorite hits the ground, a pillar of smoke rises from the impact site, indicating its position. In the middle of the impact site, a special vein is being spawned, containing new material – Meteorite Iron. Around 150-200 shards of it can be mined from the vein. Please note that you need to have unlocked the purple main node in the Mining Character Development Tree to mine the new vein.

Meteoric Iron is a unique material that can be used to craft brand-new items: Renovation Kits and Meteoric Reinforcement.

Renovation Kits

Renovation Kits are new tools that give you the opportunity to regain some of the max and current durability of an item. By using them, it will be possible to repair an item to its full base durability.

There are three Renovation kits: Common, Decent, and Master. Recipes for them can be bought respectively for 800,1200 and 2400 Frontier Tokens at the Frontier Token Exchange NPC. Renovation kits can be crafted from:

Common Renovation Kit – 5 Meteorite Iron,

Decent Renovation Kit – 25 Meteorite Iron,

Master Renovation Kit – 100 Meteorite Iron.

Renovation should work the same way as reinforcement does in terms of User Experience — you need to click the renovation item in inventory, select the item to renovate and open the renovation/reinforcement window.

In order to renovate the item, the item needs to have current durability equal to the current max durability. If the item doesn’t meet this requirement, an error should be shown. If the durability possible for replenishment is lower than what the renovation kit has, a popup should appear where the player has to accept that he understands that he will repair less than what the renovation kit has to offer.

Each successful renovation attempt will result in adding 20% of the base durability to the current durability of an item. For example, if we have 3000/3000 item with 4500 base durability, after successful renovation it will have 3000 + 20% * 4500, so 3900/3900(4500), next successful renovation will reach its base durability, so it will be 4500/4500(4500).

A failed renovation will not destroy an item! It has a chance of success based on the item’s tier and reinforcement level. Higher the tier and higher the upgrade of an item, the harder it will be to renovate it.

Meteoric Reinforcement

100 shards of Meteoric Iron can be put into craft with a Master’s Reinforcement in order to craft Meteoric Reinforcement (recipe lvl 90, engineering), which has a guarantee to not destroy the item on a failed attempt of reinforcement, and the same chances for the upgrade like the master’s reinforcement. The recipe can be bought for 2400 Frontier Tokens at the Frontier Token Exchange NPC.

Quality of Life

The day & Night cycle has been extended to 45 minutes and reduced the speed of clouds' movement in the sky. Those were one of the most upvoted community suggestions, so we hope you will like those changes.

Aditionally:

– Added waves SFXes on all sea shores.

– Performance improvements on flags, tents, and similar cloth psychics systems.

– User Interface backend optimization.

– Added a new, optional minigame for milking cows and goats. Players can participate in minigames to increase their yield.

Fixes

– Fixed known workstation issues that allowed players to refresh items ' corruption status and prevent them from spoiling. It had a very bad impact on the game economy and needed to be addressed.

– Fixed an issue with Morris's dialogue, which could lock players' progress if they closed the reward window and returned for it later.

– Fixed the issue where some learned recipes could not show in the crafting window list, but were available if using the search tool.