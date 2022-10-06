 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

War Thunder update for 6 October 2022

Update 2.19.0.64

Share · View all patches · Build 9666649 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ground Vehicles

  • A bug has been fixed where vertical strobe radars were vibrating when vehicles turn on a slope.

Other

  • A bug has been fixed that caused graphical artefacts on vehicles on PS4/PS5 consoles.

The current provided update notes reflect the major changes within the game as part of this Update. Some updates and fixes may be not listed in the provided notes. War Thunder is constantly improving all the time and certain fixes may be implemented without the client being updated.

Changed files in this update

War Thunder Content Depot 236391
  • Loading history…
War Thunder Mac Depot 236392
  • Loading history…
War Thunder Linux Depot 236393
  • Loading history…
War Thunder Win Depot 236394
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link