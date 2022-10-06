Update 2.19.0.64

Ground Vehicles

A bug has been fixed where vertical strobe radars were vibrating when vehicles turn on a slope.

Other

A bug has been fixed that caused graphical artefacts on vehicles on PS4/PS5 consoles.

The current provided update notes reflect the major changes within the game as part of this Update. Some updates and fixes may be not listed in the provided notes. War Thunder is constantly improving all the time and certain fixes may be implemented without the client being updated.