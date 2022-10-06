 Skip to content

Ravenbound update for 6 October 2022

PLEASE DO NOT POST ANY BETA FEEDBACK ON THE STEAM DISCUSSION BOARD

Build 9666442 · Last edited by Wendy

Greetings Vessels,

We have been seeing a lot of beta testers posting feedback or issues here in the Steam forums.

Kind reminder that this goes against the NDA agreement signed.

ALL beta related content should only be posted within the Beta Hub channel found in the Ravenbound Discord server.

All information about joining our Discord server and being assigned the Beta Tester role can be found in the email containing your game key. In the server you will be able to report bugs directly to the developers, and they will also be around to comment on any feedback or issues you might be facing.

Remember, the Beta is under NDA. Do not share any content from the beta on social media, streams, videos, with your friends, your parents, or your dog.

Happy testing!

