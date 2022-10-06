VOIDCRISIS DEVELOPER BLOG

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

STAR LEAGUE feels like creating the the「Generic form of mechanic design」To makes everyone portray their own VA, as long as they grasp the key points, and they don’t have to master drawing or related techniques.

①Brand new「Facial conception」

VA belongs to the super robot genealogy. Therefore we need to add some special features such as

「face」「eyes」, which distinguish them from the others.

②Body parts are connected by「Quantum gravity entanglement」

The latest generation of VA body parts is connected by something just like the tractor beam.

Similarly, we can also create centipede-typed VA or red/yellow/blue 3-in-1 mech VAs, and many

more, as long as the body parts can be properly connected functionally...

③Decide where to store the e crystals.

There are energy supplement systems that store small black holes on the chest of TRIGLAV,

BLACKROSE, GRIMHILDE, PIEDPIPER.

(Yo-yo typed part)Set it on any part, where the quantum gravity entanglement will be generated. Just

keep it that way.

④Config D printer

All VA is powered by a miniature 3D printer. Most are on the back of VA. You can set it to

any part of the mech body. That’s it.



The pink part of TRIGLAV chest is the e crystal.

Around the emerald-green part of the 2 back armors is the D printer.

The emerald-green part is the cover lid of the printer. The rounded part below is the printer. And the circular parts near it are the shooting units.

The printer and shooting units are linked by the entry guide.

