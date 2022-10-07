RUMBLE version 0.1.3 is now LIVE!

Greetings honorable RUMBLE fighters!

A new game version is here, and with it comes an array of additions and adjustments. Every single change can be found at the bottom of this post in the form of patch notes, but there are a few changes we'd like to cover in greater detail.

Custom Matchmaking

A new slider has been fitted to the Matchmaker. This slider can be used to adjust the range of fighters the matchmaker can set you up with. Let's briefly go over what settings you'll get exactly.

ANY RANK

The default setting. Choosing this setting will allows you to match up with any player of any rank, provided their settings allows them to match up with you as well. This setting will get you into fights the fastest, keep that in mind when there are few fighters online.

SAME RANK ONLY

This setting will only match you up with fighters who share your exact rank, and by extent have the same moves. If you really don't want to, you'll never have to face a higher-ranked fighter ever again. Do keep in mind that this means finding a suitable opponent can take a while longer.

1/2/3 RANK DIFFERENCES

Use these settings to look for opponents just who're ranked slightly higher or lower than yourself. Setting it to 2 will allow for a maximum rank difference of 2, meaning you can match with fighters who share your rank as well as fighters who are between 2 ranks higher or lower. The same logic applies to 1 and 3.

FRIENDS ONLY

This one will match you up only with fighters who are on your in-game friends list! Rank does not play a role when this option is selected, anyone from your friends list (who is also looking for a game with friends) is eligible for finding a game with! Everyone has at least one friend they occasionally feel the need to chuck rocks at, and now you're completely free to do so.

Combat Balance Adjustments

We've made a few tweaks to structures. The Ball is now slightly larger, this should make it easier to land hits with it. The Wall has been made taller, meaning it's harder to throw structures over it, and taller fighters are less likely to have their heads poking out over the top.

DISC

We have altered the disc a bit. First of all it flies considerably less high, meaning shorter fighters will now too get to experience what it's like to get absolutely battered by an endless stream of rock cookies. Additionally, the speed at which the Disc moves has been reduced. This means that fighters have more time to respond to an incoming Disc, especially so at longer ranges. This also means that it's a little easier to combo with, so for example performing Disc into Stomp is now a little easier to do.

PILLAR

The Pillar is now lighter, meaning it's more maneuverable. This should help make early game combat a little faster. The Pillar also less strong, it used to be as strong as the Cube, now it's been reduced to Ball-level strength.

IMPORTANT PRICING NOTICE

Before launch, we announced that the game would be priced at $20/€20. However, due a mistake we made configuring the prices before launch, up until today the price in Euros has been €16,79. We're now correcting that mistake, upping it to the €20 we originally communicated it would be. I should mention that anyone who has already purchased the game for the lower price will not be charged extra.

That's all we wanted to talk about for this update. Your feedback continues to be very valuable, and we appreciate any and all efforts to reach out and talk to us about your experience with the game. We know of several issues people are experiencing, and we're actively working to resolve them. We'll continue to closely monitor the Steam Forums as well as our Discord Server for feedback, don't hesitate to share your thoughts!

There are several things we're currently considering working on next. Voice chat, additional matchmaking game modes for example, but what the next update will look like exactly is still up for debate. In any case, it won't be too long until you hear from us about what we're doing next. So, stay tuned!

Until then we hope you continue to enjoy playing RUMBLE, see you in the Arena!

_

RUMBLE Version 0.1.3 Patch Notes

CHANGES

Matchmaking has been adjusted to allow players to choose who they will and won't match up with.

A new stone has been added to the Combat Study to teach players the basics of performing moves.

How to sprint is now explained through a pose ghost in the back of the Combat Study.

The Wall structure has been made taller.

The Ball structure's size has been increased.

The Pillar structure is weaker, but lighter and more manoeuvrable.

The Disc structure's trajectory has been lowered, and travel speed has been reduced.

Adjusted notifications on the Phone to better communicate what to do next.

Updated Rank Status visuals for players who've reached the Mountain rank.

FIXES

The Gondola in the Park can no longer be used to shelter from incoming attacks during Crag Tag.

Covered up several spots in the Park where players could get stuck.

Fixed an issue that caused players to be oriented improperly after changing environments.

Fixed an issue that briefly applied one's own controller tracking to the other player.

Fixed an issue that made players appear besides their match pedestal before a fight.

Made various improvements towards game stability.

_