Asus Aura Integration Available Now in Of Bird and Cage!

Hey Headbangers!

We’re back with a new colorful feature for the game for Asus owners. Thanks to Asus Aura Integration, the lights on your keyboard will now change with music, letting you feel like at a concert!

In addition, we’ve updated the crash log—you can now report it more easily. Thank you for all your feedback so far.

If you haven’t yet, get Of Bird and Cage or Of Bird And Cage Soundtrack and dive into a dark, twisted game specifically tailored to its music and featuring artists from (ex) Guns N' Roses, Epica, Within Temptation, and many others.

Thank you for all your feedback so far. Feel free to share more suggestions or your impressions of the game in our Steam Discussions and on our Discord server.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/523770/Of_Bird_and_Cage/