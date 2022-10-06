 Skip to content

Pure Bowl VR update for 6 October 2022

Spooktober Update

Build 9666288

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy bowlers!

It's the spooky season again, so we've added another Halloween themed bowling alley for you to enjoy! Now you can bowl in the brand new Creepy Castle, or re-visit last year's Jack O Bowl in the dungeon!

Look out for the bats!

