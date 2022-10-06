- Removed the Spin Slash land penalty
- Fixed the homing projectiles sometimes staying longer than they should (Arcane Statue and Ghost Lord)
- Changes to some Spell Costs
- Fixed the Mindshroom prompt not popping up the first time you pick up a Mindshroom
Lone Fungus update for 6 October 2022
0.4.4.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Lone Fungus Depot 1674781
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update