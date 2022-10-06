 Skip to content

Lone Fungus update for 6 October 2022

0.4.4.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9666248 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Removed the Spin Slash land penalty
  • Fixed the homing projectiles sometimes staying longer than they should (Arcane Statue and Ghost Lord)
  • Changes to some Spell Costs
  • Fixed the Mindshroom prompt not popping up the first time you pick up a Mindshroom

