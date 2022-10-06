 Skip to content

Learning Factory update for 6 October 2022

New Update: Smooth Transporter Moves, Better Chinese & More Halloween

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You know, there are no small updates for Learning Factory... Ok, maybe except for the ones that are explicitly marked as 'Small Update'. This one might not seem very spectacular, but we believe it will be important for many players! Here's why:

v0.13.95 Released!
  • Items leave production buildings in a smoother way
  • Chinese translation updated
  • More Halloween decorations!
  • UI fixes
  • Bug fixes

