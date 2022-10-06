New Update: Smooth Transporter Moves, Better Chinese & More Halloween

You know, there are no small updates for Learning Factory... Ok, maybe except for the ones that are explicitly marked as 'Small Update'. This one might not seem very spectacular, but we believe it will be important for many players! Here's why:

v0.13.95 Released!

Items leave production buildings in a smoother way

Chinese translation updated

More Halloween decorations!

UI fixes

Bug fixes

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1150090/Learning_Factory

Update, enjoy and don't forget to share your impressions with us on Discord or Twitter!

And don't forget to follow Learning Factory on Steam to get the news about new updates as soon as they're out there



----------------------

How to Get More Involved



Going to Early Access is but the first step to glory (and eternal cat happiness). Wanna be part of what happens next? Head to this blog post and learn how to help make the game even more awesome!

Share Your Gameplay and Become Part of KOTOVOD History

Learning Factory needs your help! Record a 10 or more minutes of you playing the game, share a video using any way you see fit, write your name into Learning Factory credits and get a promo cat! Make history here