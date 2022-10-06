Bombergrounds: Reborn is now available!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone,

Thank you for playing Bombergrounds. We've renamed the game to "Bombergrounds: Reborn" for this overhaul, and we hope you all will love and enjoy it as much as we do! :D

FEATURES

Game Modes

Battle Royale - A chaotic free-for-all where up to 12 players engage in battle to get the Victory Royale!

Duck Grab (team mode) - A lovely and chill game mode of 3 versus 3 (team mode). Grab 10 Golden Ducks that your team holds for 10 seconds to win the match.

Team Fight (team mode) - May the best team win! Defeat the opposing team in a Best-of-Three. If you are defeated, you’re out for the round.

Duel - A classic one-on-one match. Defeat the opposing player to get the W!

.. and more coming soon!

Animal Heroes & Powers

Unlock dozens of cute animals with deadly powers that are simple to use but hard to master. Do you have what it takes to become the best?

Level up your Animals!

Upgrade your animals to level 10 to have them reach their maximum potential. Check out the game and the daily shop every day to be able to level up your animals faster.

Bomber Pass

The Bomber Pass is the best way to earn rewards in Bombergrounds. In this system, you’ll be able to earn skins, characters, gems, resources and much more, just by playing!

Trophy Road

Noobs, look away! This system is for professionals. Win matches to earn trophies, which unlocks cool ranks & exciting loot.

Leaderboards

Compete in the leaderboards, both locally and globally. Can you become the best player in your country, or perhaps even in the world?!

More information

By downloading this game you are accepting our terms of service and privacy policy as accessible through our website at https://giganticduck.com.

Terms of Service: https://giganticduck.com/terms-of-service/

Privacy Policy: https://giganticduck.com/privacy-policy/

Need support?

Go to support.giganticduck.com

Social Media & Websites

https://bombergrounds.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bombergrounds/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bombergrounds

Copyright Gigantic Duck AB 2022, all rights reserved.