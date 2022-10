Share · View all patches · Build 9665656 · Last edited 7 October 2022 – 02:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Dear Ballers,

We have discovered an issue where players cannot leave the line-up page while queuing for a game.

We have released a new downloadable patch to fix this issue.

Please download the most recent patch to avoid any unexpected issues.

Thank you!

-3on3 FreeStyle Team