Hello, crusaders!
Update 2.0.1d is here!
- We’ve fixed Aivu’s memory leak, which made her forget you have named your Azata court already.
- You won’t be trapped in Enigma anymore.
- Swarm that Walks can fully control its clones again.
- Dropped items won’t disappear after reloading your saved game anymore.
- Greybor no longer misses the fight with Darrazand, as a true professional should.
Known issues:
- When you start a new game, your animal companion may not appear in the UI at first. Save and reload to fix this.
**If you are playing with mods, don’t forget to update them before loading your saves!
Beware of possible plot spoilers below!**
Areas
- Fixed the issues with the terrain in the Rasping Rifts;
- Fixed the spawn of the mobs in the elevators in Blackwater;
- In some cases, it was impossible to leave the Enigma after defeating the final boss – fixed;
- Sometimes, when visiting Azata's court, Aivu would initiate the very first cut-scene with the naming of the court – fixed;
- When entering Iz, sometimes the characters would get stuck on the stairs – fixed.
Classes & Mechanics
- Fixed the incorrect stacking for the Perfect Form ability.
UI
- Fixed the issue with scrolling in the epilogue slides, which made it seem like the text was missing;
- Fixed the issue with the clones of Swarm That Walks and the new animal companion interface.
Misс
- After reloading a saved game, items previously dropped on the ground could disappear – fixed;
- Fixed the issue with NPC in Drezen not illuminating on Aeon's path;
- Leveling up a character could crash the game if done too fast – fixed;
- Fixed the issue with Greybor not showing up during the battle with balor Darrazand.
