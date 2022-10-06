Share · View all patches · Build 9665640 · Last edited 6 October 2022 – 08:19:08 UTC by Wendy

Hello, crusaders!

Update 2.0.1d is here!

We’ve fixed Aivu’s memory leak, which made her forget you have named your Azata court already.

You won’t be trapped in Enigma anymore.

Swarm that Walks can fully control its clones again.

Dropped items won’t disappear after reloading your saved game anymore.

Greybor no longer misses the fight with Darrazand, as a true professional should.

Known issues:

When you start a new game, your animal companion may not appear in the UI at first. Save and reload to fix this.

**If you are playing with mods, don’t forget to update them before loading your saves!

Beware of possible plot spoilers below!**

Areas

Fixed the issues with the terrain in the Rasping Rifts;

Fixed the spawn of the mobs in the elevators in Blackwater;

In some cases, it was impossible to leave the Enigma after defeating the final boss – fixed;

Sometimes, when visiting Azata's court, Aivu would initiate the very first cut-scene with the naming of the court – fixed;

When entering Iz, sometimes the characters would get stuck on the stairs – fixed.

Classes & Mechanics

Fixed the incorrect stacking for the Perfect Form ability.

UI

Fixed the issue with scrolling in the epilogue slides, which made it seem like the text was missing;

Fixed the issue with the clones of Swarm That Walks and the new animal companion interface.

Misс