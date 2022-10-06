 Skip to content

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Enhanced Edition update for 6 October 2022

Update 2.0.1d

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Enhanced Edition update for 6 October 2022

Update 2.0.1d

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, crusaders!

Update 2.0.1d is here!

  • We’ve fixed Aivu’s memory leak, which made her forget you have named your Azata court already.
  • You won’t be trapped in Enigma anymore.
  • Swarm that Walks can fully control its clones again.
  • Dropped items won’t disappear after reloading your saved game anymore.
  • Greybor no longer misses the fight with Darrazand, as a true professional should.

Known issues:

  • When you start a new game, your animal companion may not appear in the UI at first. Save and reload to fix this.

**If you are playing with mods, don’t forget to update them before loading your saves!

Beware of possible plot spoilers below!**

Areas

  • Fixed the issues with the terrain in the Rasping Rifts;
  • Fixed the spawn of the mobs in the elevators in Blackwater;
  • In some cases, it was impossible to leave the Enigma after defeating the final boss – fixed;
  • Sometimes, when visiting Azata's court, Aivu would initiate the very first cut-scene with the naming of the court – fixed;
  • When entering Iz, sometimes the characters would get stuck on the stairs – fixed.

Classes & Mechanics

  • Fixed the incorrect stacking for the Perfect Form ability.

UI

  • Fixed the issue with scrolling in the epilogue slides, which made it seem like the text was missing;
  • Fixed the issue with the clones of Swarm That Walks and the new animal companion interface.

Misс

  • After reloading a saved game, items previously dropped on the ground could disappear – fixed;
  • Fixed the issue with NPC in Drezen not illuminating on Aeon's path;
  • Leveling up a character could crash the game if done too fast – fixed;
  • Fixed the issue with Greybor not showing up during the battle with balor Darrazand.

