Priest Simulator Released In Early Access

Dear beloved, we have sad news for you. Unfortunately, the premiere of Priest Simulator will not be postponed. Today we are entering Early Asses, which means that we are still swimming in swimming sleeves. We are constantly working on the game. We'll fix anything that works wrong. Anything that works well, we'll screw it up. And it will go on and on for several months until we finally find it good enough.
Here are known issues:
Some antivirus software can warn against the game
Voice-Over and subtitles not always align
In English version of the game, some voice lines are played in Polish language
Tutorials for Time of Day and Shatanic Totems are not translated
The Map is not translated
Exorcism - if you cast the demon out of the possessed person too early (before having the task for it), you won’t be able to finish the exorcism
Performance issues in the Church
A few quests are not translated
Face off - one of the tasks can be done by talking 10 times with a shatanist
Some characters’ voices are still placeholder
Some enemies can become invisible when being attacked with pitchfork
Multiple glitches and bugs during cutscenes
Lipsync is still work in progress
Cheap-Ass Exorcist - some dialogues are not synced properly, subtitles can be missing
Some shatanists can shoot through walls
The Great Renovator - missing voice lines and subtitles
We need to expand the storyline in the last four quests
Two achievements are buggy
On some computers the game might crash on the save slot choosing screen
Let's get it on!
