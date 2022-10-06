Priest Simulator Released In Early Access

Dear beloved, we have sad news for you. Unfortunately, the premiere of Priest Simulator will not be postponed. Today we are entering Early Asses, which means that we are still swimming in swimming sleeves. We are constantly working on the game. We'll fix anything that works wrong. Anything that works well, we'll screw it up. And it will go on and on for several months until we finally find it good enough.

Here are known issues:

Some antivirus software can warn against the game

Voice-Over and subtitles not always align

In English version of the game, some voice lines are played in Polish language

Tutorials for Time of Day and Shatanic Totems are not translated

The Map is not translated

Exorcism - if you cast the demon out of the possessed person too early (before having the task for it), you won’t be able to finish the exorcism

Performance issues in the Church

A few quests are not translated

Face off - one of the tasks can be done by talking 10 times with a shatanist

Some characters’ voices are still placeholder

Some enemies can become invisible when being attacked with pitchfork

Multiple glitches and bugs during cutscenes

Lipsync is still work in progress

Cheap-Ass Exorcist - some dialogues are not synced properly, subtitles can be missing

Some shatanists can shoot through walls

The Great Renovator - missing voice lines and subtitles

We need to expand the storyline in the last four quests

Two achievements are buggy

On some computers the game might crash on the save slot choosing screen

Let's get it on!