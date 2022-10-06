 Skip to content

GameZero update for 6 October 2022

huge arena update

GameZero update for 6 October 2022

huge arena update

Build 9665379

Patchnotes via Steam Community

timers now restart after countdown is reached defaulting gates to open position, they only go down when you enter, with a timer set so you won't get stuck inside them anymore. still need to designate players in lobby and players in world, but this is a big start.

